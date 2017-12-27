Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament continues Wilmington tradition Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a holiday sports tradition in Wilmington like no other. December 28, 2017 marks the beginning of the 24th Annual Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Things will be a little different this year as the tournament moves from it’s normal venue at Brogden Hall to the brand new facility at Laney High School.

The three day tournament begins Thursday featuring all four Wilmington schools as well as teams from across the state of North Carolina.

Laney Athletic Director Fred Lynch has been part of holiday tournaments for more than 30 years and says it’s great for all involved.

“The Leon Brogden Holiday Tournament has been pretty successful over all these years,” Lynch said. “It’s something that most of the teams and schools look forward to, it’s good competition and they’re good games to go into conference season with.”

Here are the schedules for the opening day of the tournament on Dec. 28:

Girls-

3:00 p.m. Clover Blue Eagles vs. New Hanover Wildcats (New Gym)

4:30 p.m. Millbrook Wildcats vs. Hoggard Vikings (Old Gym)

6:00 p.m. Clinton Dark Horses vs. Laney Buccaneers (New Gym)

7:30 p.m. Ardey Kell Knights vs. Ashley Screaming Eagles (Old Gym)

Guys-

3:00 p.m. Athens Drive Jaguars vs. Hoggard Vikings (Old Gym)

4:30 p.m. Pamlico Hurricanes vs. New Hanover Wildcats (New Gym)

6:00 p.m. Leesville Road Pride vs. Ashley Screaming Eagles (Old Gym)

7:30 p.m. Hillside Hornets vs. Laney Buccaneers (New Gym)

The championship games of the tournament are Saturday and we’ll have highlights throughout on WWAY Sports, including during the Full Court Press Friday.