Pender Co. road closed after propane tanker rolls, catches on fire

A propane tanker truck overturned on Tedder Road in Pender County on Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department/Twitter)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County road will be closed for several more hours after a propane tanker rolled over and caught on fire this afternoon.

Pender County Fire Marshal Tommy Batson says the call came in at 1:15 p.m. on Tedder Road off US 421.

Batson says the truck was on fire after the crash, but the Shiloh Fire Department put it out. Batson says the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Batson says emergency crews will be on scene for 10-12 more hours as the propane in the tanker is burned off before it can be righted and towed away. He says there is no threat to anyone in the area, but Tedder Road is closed. He asks drivers to avoid the area.

Pender County Emergency Management, North Carolina Emergency Management and the State Regional Response Team out of Wilmington all responded.

WFD crews with Regional Respone Team 2 on the scene of an overturned LP tanker off Hwy 421/Tedder Rd in Pender County. Damage assessment underway. pic.twitter.com/Y1FmS7Ls1q — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) December 27, 2017