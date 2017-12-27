Police: Child dies after father ‘bent him in half’ to make him stop crying

PHOENIX (AP/WCMH) — Phoenix Police say a man is facing charges for allegedly abusing his infant son because he was crying.

Officers were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road earlier this week in response to a child who was not breathing.

According to a police report, the child’s father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, told investigators he pulled the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body in an attempt to stop the crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the boy went limp.

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported to police that the infant had critical injuries to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh. According to court documents, doctors believe the baby’s injuries are “not survivable.”

Police said the baby died Thursday, Dec. 21, WITI-TV reports.

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.