Russia: Explosion in St. Petersburg supermarket injures 10

MOSCOW (CBS News) — Russian officials say at least 10 people were hospitalized for injuries caused by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg.

Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman with the Investigative Committee of Russia, said a device containing the equivalent of 200 grams of TNT went off on Wednesday. Russian news agencies said the blast occurred at a storage area for customers’ bags.

Alexander Klaus, the head of the Main Investigation Department for the city, told reporters that 10 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim was in serious condition, according to Andrei Kibitov, a spokesman for the governor of St. Petersburg.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the market in the city’s northwest Kalininsky district.

The Investigative Committee has sent experts to look into the explosion.

Petrenko said the blast was “an attempt to kill two or more persons in a generally dangerous way.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned President Trump earlier this month to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg.

In April, a suicide bombing in the St. Petersburg's subway left 16 people dead and wounded more than 50.