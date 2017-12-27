Former prosecutor misses chance to reinstate law license

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A former North Carolina district attorney has skipped a hearing to argue for reinstatement of her law license.

Local media outlets report former Durham County District Attorney Tracey Cline missing a hearing earlier this month before a disciplinary committee of the North Carolina State Bar.

Cline hasn’t practiced law since she was ousted in 2012. She had been accused in a series of newspaper stories of prosecutorial misconduct and publicly accused a judge of bias after he ruled against her in several high-profile cases.

Another judge ruled her accusations were groundless and ordered her removed from office. The State Bar suspended Cline’s law license in 2015.

In its ruling issued Dec. 20, the disciplinary panel gave Cline 60 days to pay the costs of the missed hearing.

