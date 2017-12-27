Volunteers needed for 2018 Christmas Tree Recycling & Dune Restoration Project

Cape Fear Surfrider Foundation needs volunteers for Christmas Tree Recycling and Dune Restoration Project (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach and are throwing out your Christmas tree in the next few weeks, the Cape Fear Surfrider Foundation needs your help.

For the fifth year in a row, the Surfrider Foundation is teaming up with the town of Carolina Beach to recycle old Christmas trees and put them to good use.

“Our dunes are the frontline of defense for ocean storm surges which protects personal property as well as protecting the beach front itself,” Cape Fear Surfrider Foundation Board Member, Ethan Crouch said.

The event is called the Christmas Tree Recycling & Dune Restoration Project. Volunteers take dozens of thrown out trees, which are picked up by the town, and place them in areas with little to no dunes left.

“This year we’re going to be working basically from the Ocean Grill & Tiki Bar south towards the Kure Beach proper town line,” Crouch said.

Crouch said it is a good way use old trees to protect and rebuild dunes.

“What happens is those trees then collect sand that blows down the beach throughout the year, burying the Christmas trees naturally by collecting their own sand particles which grows the frontal edge of our dune system,” Crouch said.

With this project Crouch said dune fronts have grown significantly as well as the beach area in front of the work site.

“I feel an obligation to protect those resources that have given me so much pleasure in my life,” Crouch said. “So this is a small way that I feel like I, as well as Surfrider and the greater community, can give back to the resources that have found us all so much pleasure.”

Crouch adds the project helps people learn about the importance of beach erosion and dune structures. He asks for any and all volunteers to come help 0ut.

Crouch hopes to place more than 100 Christmas trees in the new year.

The project is scheduled for Saturday, January 20. For more information on what time and where to meet, click here.