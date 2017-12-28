BON VOYAGE: Families send off loved ones on U.S. Coast Guard Diligence

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence leaving (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The United States Coast Guard Cutter Diligence has set sail. Dozens of families watched as their loved ones in the United States Coast Guard left port on a new mission.

“It’s weird people still adjust even though no matter how long you’ve done it, it’s still weird to adjust to it cause like having them gone you make certain decisions, but it’s not like they’re gone for a super long time anyways,” wife of U.S. Coast Guard Member Maidson Sheehan said.

Sheehan said even though her husband is leaving she is happy for the time she spent with her him over the holidays.

“It’s nice to have Christmas pictures, see family, everybody get to visit and wish their farewells and all that kind of stuff,” Sheehan said.

Another fellow military wife Kelsey Denas said she understands what she signed up for marrying someone in the service, but it is still hard to say goodbye.

“I was a military brat myself so I’m used to the lifestyle, but its much different having him being gone like this,” Denas said.

Now they remember the good memories made over the holiday season until their husbands return.

“It’s hard having them away but it’s worth it,” Denas said.

Family member don’t know the mission details but both Sheehan and Denis are excited for when their husbands returns.