Columbus Co. Sheriffs Office: Man shoots at car with girlfriend, children inside

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY ) — A Columbus County man is accused of shooting at a vehicle with two children and his girlfriend inside.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Scotty Nealy, 25, fired multiple shots at a vehicle, which had Alleshia Smith, 24, and two small children inside.

Officials say it happened on Godwin Lane in Chadbourn on December 17.

No one was hurt.

Nealy was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property. His bond was set at $50,000.