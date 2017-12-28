Dead cougar found inside man’s suitcase at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you’re a hunter who is planning on flying, it’s probably not a good idea to place any dead animals inside your luggage.

McCarran International Airport TSA agents stopped a passenger around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday after they found a dead cougar inside one of his bags during the screening process.

The passenger told agents he had been hunting and showed them fish and gaming tags that were placed on the animal.

Although it is not illegal to transport dead animals, officials declined the option to ship the cougar.

The passenger ended up shipping the cougar via FedEx.

