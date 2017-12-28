Police: Man arrested for hurling hot grits at woman, infant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Raleigh man has been arrested for hurling a bowl of hot grits at a woman, nearly hitting a child.

Police say 29-year-old Edward Maurice Spears was charged Wednesday with assault on a female and misdemeanor child abuse. He was being held without bond in the Wake County jail under a domestic violence hold.

Arrest warrants show Spears tossed the hot grits on the woman’s face on Tuesday afternoon as she was lying in bed. Police say an infant was in bed next to the woman and was nearly hit by the bowl.

Authorities the 26-year-old woman and baby were checked out by EMS, but neither were seriously injured.

It wasn’t immediately known if Spears had an attorney.

