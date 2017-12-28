Mom looking for North Carolina family who helped daughter after accident

Car flipped near Jeffersonville, OH (Photo: Amy Purdin Grooms)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — A mother from Ohio is looking for the family that helped out her daughter after a Christmas Eve car accident.

Amy Purdin Grooms says a family kept her daughter Josie safe and warm after she flipped her car in Jefferson, Ohio on Sunday.

All she knows is their last name, Davis, and that they’re from North Carolina.

She posted on Facebook looking for the family.

Grooms says she wants to thank the family and return their blankets

She added that thankfully, her daughter walked away without a scratch.

