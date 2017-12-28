Wilmington eatery named best new restaurant in NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Savorez in downtown Wilmington is the best new place to eat in North Carolina in 2018, according to Yelp.

Buzzfeed asked Yelp for the top restaurants in every state.

Yelp looked at every place that opened in the past year and used an algorithm that takes into account the number of reviews and star ratings for every new restaurant on the site.

Savorez, which is located at 402 Chestnut Street, ‘serves up the best Latin American inspired dishes daily’, according to its website.

Executive Chef and owner Sam Cahoon has spent more than a decade working at several local restaurants such as Dockside, K38, Sweet N Savory, and Ceviche’s.