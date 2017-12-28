Wilmington man arrested for kidnapping, assault

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged with an early morning burglary and kidnapping in Wilmington.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron, officers responded to the 1600 block of Forbes Court around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect initially opened the door, but closed it again when he saw the officers. The officers then heard screams of help from inside. Dandron says they also heard the suspect say he would kill the officers.

After several attempts, officers were able to enter the home, where they got into a scuffle with the suspect. The suspect, Jarvis Johnson, 36, of Wilmington, was eventually taken into custody and to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Johnson is charged with burglary, 5 counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and 2 counts of felony assault on law enforcement officer.