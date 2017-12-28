Winning lottery ticket sold in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you played the Carolina Cash 5 lottery this week and haven’t checked your tickets yet, you should!

A winning ticket for the $370,734 jackpot was sold at the Circle K on Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night are 13, 16, 25, 28, 36.