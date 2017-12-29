17th Street closed at Dawson and Wooster after crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a pair of busy intersections are closed this morning after a traffic accident.

A WPD spokeswoman says there was a two-vehicle crash around 8:30 a.m. at 17th and Wooster. She said a Nissan van flipped on its side. The crash also snapped a power pole in half.

WPD tweeted just after 9 a.m. that 17th Street is closed at Wooster and Dawson streets and will be “for an extended period of time.” Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: An accident has caused 17th Street & Wooster Street and 17th Street & Dawson Street to be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area. We will update when the roads are clear. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) December 29, 2017

Click here for live traffic conditions. Join the WWAY Operation Gridlock team on the Waze app.