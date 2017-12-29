Experts say alcohol could lead to New Year’s frostbite if you aren’t careful

The country is gearing up for some of the coldest regional temperatures for New Year’s Eve in decades. Here in our area — the temperatures will also hit unusual lows, some parts in our area could see temperatures in the low twenties overnight Sunday.

Many people will be out to celebrate, despite the cold.

“We expect to have the highest sales in months so we definitely need extra beer, extra food, extra liquor,” said Courtney Dumont, General Manager of the Brass Tap.

But experts say if you aren’t careful, bar hopping could easily lead to frost bite.

“Alcohol can change your physiology and you have the perception that you’re warmer than you really are,” said Dr. Rebecca Matthews at Grand Strand Medical Center.

“It causes your blood vessels to kind of open up, and it causes blood to rush to the surface, which is why people usually feel warm,” she said.

Dr. Matthews said alcohol delays your natural cues to get warm, putting you at a higher risk for hypothermia or frost bite.

And it doesn’t take long.

In temperatures below freezing, she said it could only take 20 minutes to get frost bite on under-protected sections of your body.

She said thermal clothing could also lead to hypothermia. The sweat is dangerous for your body in cold conditions.

What does she recommend?

“Light layers of cotton are helpful so you know an undershirt, a shirt over that and then a jacket. Even having those three layers at least are very helpful because each layer traps a layer of body heat and that’s what keeps us warm,” she said.