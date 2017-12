Full Court Press Dec. 29, 2017

(Photo: John McHugh/WWAY)

(WILMINGTON, NC) — The kids are off from school. It’s generally a sleepy time of the year, but it is a great time for high school hoops around the Cape Fear.

High School Basketball Scores Fri. Dec. 29, 2017:

Boys Basketball – Trask 87 – Hobbton 50

Boys Basketball – East Bladen 75 – First Flight 63

Boys Basketball – West Bladen 48 – South Brunswick 82

Boys Basketball – Laney 61 – Ashley 58

Boys Basketball – Hoggard 60 – Pamlico 57

Boys Basketball – New Hanover 53 – Athens Drive 67

Boys Basketball – Leesville 74 – Hillside 69

Boys Basketball – Coastal Christian 69 – Southern Wayne 63

Boys Basketball – Dillon 60 – Whiteville 59

Boys Basketball – Clinton 80 – Scotland 57

Girls Basketball – Ashley 25 – Clover 36

Girls Basketball – Clinton 41 – Millbrook 68

Girls Basketball – New Hanover 37 – Ardrey Kell 52

Girls Basketball – Hoggard 52 – Laney 49