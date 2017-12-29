Election, prescriber rules altered with new 2018 laws

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – New rules for elections and opioid prescribers are among roughly 20 state laws taking effect in 2018.

Trial and appellate court elections are supposed to be officially partisan races again. But judicial primaries for this year are cancelled right now while debate among Republicans continues over judicial redistricting and whether to replace head-to-head elections.

Meanwhile, thresholds for a new political party or an unaffiliated candidate to get on a ballot are now lower.

A drug abuse prevention law also now limits how many opioids a doctor can initially prescribe a patient.

Another law addressing recent violent encounters between motorists and police directs the Division of Motor Vehicles to put information about traffic stops and a driver’s appropriate response to them in the state driver’s license handbook.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Flu shot
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
North Carolina sees state’s first child death from flu this season
Read More»
22 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Recall issued after NC agency finds ‘alarming rates’ of asbestos in makeup for kids
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Cops: Human teeth, drugs, gun found on Calabash man stopped at SC store
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments