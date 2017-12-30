118th annual Audobon Christmas Bird Count underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s an event that bird watchers look forward to every year: the Audobon Christmas Bird Count.

The 118th edition of the Count is going on through January 5th and we tagged along with one group of bird enthusiasts this weekend in Wilmington.

During the Christmas Bird Count, bird watchers work together to gather important data that Audobon uses to protect birds and their habitats.

Participants tally all birds seen or heard in a 15 mile wide circle over the course of a day.

A member of the group at Airlie Gardens, Sherry Lane, says bird watching is a fun and easy hobby to get involved with.

“Get a pair of binoculars and a bird guide and go out and start looking at birds and seeing which ones they are. Then, you become slowly addicted to it and you want to see more and more species and before you know it, that’s your favorite thing to do,” said Lane.

The Carolina Bird Club promotes the observation, enjoyment, and study of birds in North and South Carolina.

Their annual winter meeting will be coming to the Blockade Runner in Wrightsville Beach from January 26th to the 28th.