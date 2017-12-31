New organizers take charge of the Dolphin Dip Extravaganza next year

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — After 16 years of organizing the Dolphin Dip Extravaganza, Brian Moxey will pass on the responsibility to a new set of hands.

“Share the Table” Executive Director, Dawn Ellis, and her husband, Jim Ellis, will take over organizing the event. Moxey says he is excited for this opportunity and believes they will help make the event bigger than ever before.

- Advertisement -

Rest assured, they say they will not make major changes to the event.

“It’s a great family event so we want to try and keep it that way,” Dawn said.

“We want to keep it the way it is. I think we’ll take some time and ask some folks what they want to see from it. But it’s just a wonderful event the way it is,” Jim said.

Related Article: Share the Table requesting unused food from Topsail Island vacationers

Both say it is a huge undertaking but they are ready for the challenge and experience that will come along.

They also recommend everyone bundle up for this year’s Dolphin Dip.