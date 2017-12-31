Carolina Beach preps for annual Beach Ball Drop

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Many people in Carolina Beach are getting ready for the Island of Lights celebration.

Many of the streets leading to the boardwalk have been closed off to vehicles for the event. No one will be able to get to certain parts of the beach since that is where the fireworks will be set off.

The New Year’s Celebration is always held on New Year’s Eve and begins at 9:00 P.M. The location rotates between Carolina & Kure Beaches. Don’t miss the giant beach ball being dropped at midnight followed by a spectacular fireworks demonstration.

This free family-friendly event will feature a DJ and dancing with refreshments and party favors available for purchase.

In an Island of Lights tradition there will be a raffle, with the winner taking home the original artwork for the Island of Lights 2017 official Christmas card and ornament.