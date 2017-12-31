Leland man to ring in 2018 with a $370,734 Cash 5 jackpot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Carl Beatty of Leland is saying goodbye to 2017 with a $370,734 Cash 5 jackpot.

“It’s a good way to end the year,” Beatty said.

He bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Circle K on Castle Hayne Road in Wilmington. Beatty beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to match all five numbers in the Dec. 27 drawing.

“I couldn’t believe it when I checked the numbers on my cell phone,” Beatty said. “When I told my wife, she was extremely excited.”

Beatty claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $257,665.

“I don’t have any big plans for the money,” Beatty said. “I’m sure my wife does though. We’ve been married 39 years, I’ll let her decide.”

Draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $600 million a year for education.