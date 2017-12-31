5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver

Authorities say five deputies were shot, one fatally, after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver on Sunday.

The shooter is believed to have been shot and killed.

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted “multiple deputies down” in what remains an active situation. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017



In an earlier tweet, the sheriff’s office stated there was “an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd.”

DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017



The sheriff’s office issued a “Code Red” around 7:15 a.m. local time, asking residents in the area to avoid windows and shelter in place.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017