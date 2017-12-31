    5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver

    By
    WWAY News
    -
    0
    Police and other emergency workers in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver are responding to reports of multiple officers down. (Photo: KDVR)

    Authorities say five deputies were shot, one fatally, after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver on Sunday.

    The shooter is believed to have been shot and killed.

    Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted “multiple deputies down” in what remains an active situation. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.


    In an earlier tweet, the sheriff’s office stated there was “an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd.”


    The sheriff’s office issued a “Code Red” around 7:15 a.m. local time, asking residents in the area to avoid windows and shelter in place.

