North Carolina government plans drone workshops for 2018

A workshop for police, firefighters and other public safety officials is being held in Gaston County on January 24.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is planning workshops in the new year on the use of drones.

The workshops will cover topics including federal and state regulations, as well as flight operations and data management. There will also be drone flight demonstrations. Over 500 people attended similar free workshops in 2017 on commercial and government use of drones.

The department is working on specific dates and locations for public events and invites people to sign up for an email list for more information.

Basil Yap, unmanned aircraft systems program manager for NCDOT, said the workshops will aim to discuss how drone technology can be used for commercial and government purposes.