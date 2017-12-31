Plungin’ for Purpose still set for New Year’s Day on Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach is expecting another great turnout for its beach plunge on New Year’s Day.

Like in years past, this year they are “plungin’ for a purpose”. The 3rd annual Wrightsville plunge benefits Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep kids in school, and on the path to graduation.

Prep gets underway around 10:30 with the plunge set for noon over near The Oceanic.

Surf City plans to still have their Dolphin Dip Extravaganza but Holden Beach has canceled their event due to weather.

The temperature for when they hit the water on Wrightsville Beach are forecast to be around freezing.