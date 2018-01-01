New year brings new start for injured sea turtles

Eight injured green sea turtles arrived at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher on New Year's Eve.

The turtles were found cold stunned in Cape Hatteras during recent frigid temperatures.

With the help of NC Wildlife, the injured sea turtles were brought to Kure Beach from the Aquarium’s sister facility, the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island and its Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center, otherwise known as STAR Center.

The STAR Center received more than 80 turtles in recent days, in addition to dozens of animals already in their care. Turtles are also being sent to the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

At the Fort Fisher Aquarium, staff will provide the turtles with special diets and will monitor them for health complications resulting from the cold-stunning.

“When the temperatures dip, humans can bundle-up to stay warm, sea turtles don’t have that option,” said Aquarium Curator Julie Johnson. “The latest cold snap has our Aquarium teams working together to care for and save these animals.”

One of the turtles also has a broken shell.

Aquarium staff has also been caring for two cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles since early December. When all ten fully recover and conditions allow, they will be released in the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream.

Cold-stunning can occur when water temperatures drop quickly to below 50 degrees. Cold-stunned turtles become lethargic, experience decreased circulation and heart rates, and may die. They are also susceptible to respiratory illness, animal attacks, and bacterial and fungal infections.

You can learn more about the aquarium’s sea turtle rehab efforts during a behind-the-scenes tour.

Today, tours begin at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Two other tours will be held Sunday at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

The tours are for ages 8 and older. The cost is $18 for ages 8-12, $20 for 13 and older. $9 for NC Aquarium Society Members.

The aquarium also accept donations to help with the care and rehab of sea turtles. Click here to learn more.