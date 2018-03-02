Belville Elementary technology fundraiser ends in Fun Run

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Belville Elementary students have been raising money for improvements at their school and were rewarded with a Fun Run Friday morning.

The campaign kicked off with a pep rally last Tuesday.

Students were tasked with getting pledges from friends and family for laps they ran at the Fun Run.

The money raised will go to new technology for the school, like smartboards for classrooms.

Organizer Danielle Platt says the students were excited to see their hard work pay off.

“This is a real exciting day for them. They’ve been trying, working with their families to get people to pledge for them and then they know that running each lap is what’s gonna bring in the money they’ve gotten pledged and they’re real excited,” Platt said.

The students have raised $13,000 so far, a little short of their goal of $15,000.