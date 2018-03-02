Family, friends welcome home Cutter Diligence from mission

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence returned to Wilmington from a successful 65-day counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific today.

Family, friends, and loved ones welcomed home the men and women from their journey. Many shared hugs and kisses as they walked off the boat.

- Advertisement -

Veterans like Lane Adrian wanted to show up to welcome the crew home and said he thinks it’s important to show these servicemen and woman support.

“This is extremely exciting to see this ship come in after being out at sea for what almost three months and seeing their family members and everybody who turned out to greet them. That’s a good sign. That’s a good feeling,” Adrian said.

According to a news release, the crew interdicted four high speed suspected smuggling vessels, detained 13 suspected drug traffickers and seized approximately 2,850 kilograms of cocaine, worth an estimated $90 million.

The Diligence crew also crossed into the southern hemisphere, a historic first for many crew members. The equator crossing is a major milestone for mariners and is celebrated with a formal ceremony.

During their patrol, the crew also spotted and rescued three sea turtles entangled in debris and nets. The crew freed the turtles and released them back into the wild unharmed.

“I am extremely pleased with the professionalism, dedication, and success of Diligence’s crew,” said Cmdr. Rob Mohr, the cutter’s commanding officer. “The crew remarkably adapted to the dynamic operational tempo and superbly responded to reports of suspect vessels at all hours of the day and night. Their tremendous efforts prevented nearly three tons of cocaine from entering the U.S. I am overwhelmed with pride to serve alongside this phenomenal crew.”

Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is a 53-year-old, 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter homeported in Wilmington whose crew executes maritime law enforcement, homeland security, search and rescue, and environmental protection missions in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.