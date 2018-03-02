Family pushes for more attention on mental illness after son dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After the body of a missing Wilmington man was found last week. His family is now raising awareness for mental illness in his memory.

“This is no different than any type of illness and disease,” Julius Cole Rassin’s mother Mary Jones said.

After the death of 22-year-old Julius Cole Rassin his family wants to raise awareness for those struggling with mental illness.

“Mental illness is a forgotten part of society. It’s definitely shoved aside. People don’t like to talk about it,” Rassin’s father Steve Rassin said.

Julius was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, a battle his mother says he had dealt with since 2016.

“You’re in this constant struggle to help your child, and doing everything you can and it’s tough. It’s tough and he was amazing throughout all of it” Jones said.

Now both Rassin’s mother and father are taking action.

“How can we take something that can be so devastating to a family and to even just a person and how can we make that into a positive change that can help somebody?” Steve Rassin said.

Julius Cole Rassin, who was a local musician used his talent as an outlet and with the help of art his parents are starting the Julius Cole Rassin Music Fund.

“Music was an escape for him. When he was writing music, playing music, listening to music those were the times he was really able to focus,” Jones said.

The family made bracelets that say “awareness creates change” and hope others with mental illness struggles come forward and will not be afraid to talk about it.

“They need our help, they need our compassion, they need our love and that’s certainly what Julius Cole was all about. He was all about compassion and love and community,” Steve Rassin said.

Taking action to help families and those suffering with mental illness is now their way of honoring their son.

A celebration of Rassin’s life is set for March 17th at 10:30 a.m. at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation.