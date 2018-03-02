Farm using row covers to protect strawberry crops from cold weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Overnight lows this weekend are forecast to be near freezing. They have one local berry farm on alert and taking action to prevent crop loss.

We checked in at Lewis Nursery and Farms’ Wilmington location to see how their strawberry crop was doing so far.

Farm manager Walt Webb says they’ve already seen blossoms and green fruit on some plants, so they’re expecting a good crop this year.

He says crews will take the proper precautions tomorrow to prevent any frost damage to the berries.

“We will cover the strawberries with row covers to protect them from possible freezes this weekend, but with lows in the mid to low 30s, we should be OK with a hundred percent crop and an early crop at that,” Webb said.

The farm will open for the season in three weeks. Webb expects the strawberries will be ready to pick by early next month.