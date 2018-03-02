Join WWAY’s Dustin Dorsey and run a 40 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Each year during the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen runs the 40 yard dash to help benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital and encourages others to donate and run a 40 as well. Today WWAY’s Dustin Dorsey did just that.

While Dustin won’t be getting a shot at the NFL anytime soon, his run, like Rich’s, goes to a good cause and you can join in on the fun.

Record yourself or a group of you and your friends, family or coworkers running a 40 yard dash and donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by visiting the Run Rich Run page here.

Don’t forget to post your video to social media using the hashtags #RunRichRun and #StJude and of course tag @WWAYSports or @DDorseyTV in your post so we can share your runs during the show!

For more on the work St. Jude does, visit their website here.