Lane closures scheduled on I-140/Wilmington Bypass bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drivers traveling on the I-140/Wilmington Bypass bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks in New Hanover County will encounter lane closures starting Monday, March 5, but the bridge will remain open to traffic.

The closures are needed to allow N.C. Department of Transportation crews to safely perform a scheduled inspection and do bridge maintenance.

The lane closures are scheduled to end by March 16. Transportation officials urge motorists to drive carefully through the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.