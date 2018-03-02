Nor’easter halts plans to go to Italy for UNCW group

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to the weather plans for a trip to Italy were thrown for a loop for UNCW’s communication department.

It was a last minute change.

Department Chair Richard Olsen says they were supposed to leave this afternoon for Philadelphia and then take an overnight flight to Rome, but the weather cancelled those flights.

Olsen and Andrew Williams, one of the students going on the trip, say it was unexpected but they are not letting it get them down.

“We’re going to get there a little late but we’re still going to get to Rome and we’re still going to take it all in and we’re still going to see Rome and we’re still going to see the Amalfi Coast and we’re still going to take in the culture and we’re still going to really have a transformational experience even though we encounter some obstacles is a really cool lesson to learn,” Olsen said.

“Internally, like I’m a little, I’m a little upset,” student Williams said. “I mean this nor’easter is coming through. It’s not the best thing in the world. But i’m remaining positive just cause I’ve never been to Europe before and I would love to go to Italy and just the fact that we’re still going to be able to go is just awesome.”

The group ended up working with American Airlines to find 30 seats on alternate routes. Everyone will get there by Monday.