Survey: Most NC teachers don’t want to carry a gun at school

(WFMY) — Most North Carolina teachers say they would not like carrying a gun at school, according to a new survey by North Carolina Public Schools.

Every teacher in North Carolina received a two-question survey from the state regarding firearms inside classrooms. More than 19,000 responded.

The first question asked if individual teachers want to carry a firearm at school. 66.80 percent of teachers said no. 23.18 percent said yes, and 10.02 percent said they weren’t sure.

The second question in the survey asked if they would like certain teachers or administrators at school to have access to guns. 50.40 percent said no, 39.68 percent said yes, and 9.92 percent said they were unsure.

NC Teachers Surveyed on Guns in the Classroom

State Superintendent Mark Johnson isn’t comfortable with teachers carrying guns, but he strong supports armed SROs.

“I support the expansion of funding for more school resource officers. Firearms on school grounds should be in the hands of these trained, uniformed law-enforcement professionals who courageously choose a career protecting citizens from violent threats,” says Johnson.

North Carolina Public Schools says it’s the most responses it’s received since survey started last August.