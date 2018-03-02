Wilmington man arrested following month-long drug investigation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington was arrested Thursday following a month-long investigation by the Wilmington Police Department Special Investigation Division.

Detectives arrested Raheim Murphy, 39, after conducting a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Police seized approximately 55 grams of cocaine and $5,300.

Murphy was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for keeping/selling a controlled substance.

Murphy received a $400,00 bond.