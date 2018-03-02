Could strong winds force delays on Wrightsville Beach renourishment project?

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As a nor’easter churns off the coast and causes big waves at area beaches, crews working on the Wrightsville Beach renourishment project continue to push ahead.

Weeks Marine is the company that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted to complete the renourishment work.

Waves could be six feet or higher at area beaches from Sunday through Tuesday.

Project Manager Jim Medlock says it is Weeks Marine’s call to delay any work due to weather, but he says they’re keeping an eye on the forecast.

“If the surf causes safety concerns for either equipment, their people who work on the beach as part of the company, or the pipeline that’s out there, it’s really going to be the decision of the contractor to decide what to do based on what happens,” Medlock said.

Medlock says Weeks Marine is trying to get the work done at Wrightsville Beach as quickly as possible because they are scheduled to start a similar project in Ocean Isle Beach in early April.