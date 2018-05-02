2.5 million in NC affected by Facebook privacy breach

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — More than 2.5 million North Carolinians had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties, Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday.

Facebook provided this estimate as part of the Attorney General’s ongoing investigation.

“People aren’t expecting to trade their privacy for a Facebook page,” said Stein. “As a result of my investigation, we now know that more than 2.5 million North Carolinians may have been impacted by this breach. I will continue my investigation into Facebook’s policies to make sure that we are adequately protected in the future.”

Facebook estimates that it shared a total of 70 million American users’ data.

Cambridge Analytica said Wednesday it will cease all operations immediately.

The company has been linked to Donald Trump’s election campaign and sparked a scandal when it was revealed it collected Facebook user data inappropriately.

In a statement Wednesday, Cambridge Analytica insists it has done nothing wrong and has been “vilified” in the media.