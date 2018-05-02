Board of Education requests $83M budget

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — School safety is a topic of major concern for many schools throughout our country. In New Hanover County, they are doing what they can to guarantee that safety.

“We’re doing other safety issues to try and increase the safety elements at our schools to prevent shootings like there was a Parkland,” New Hanover County School Board members Janice Cavenaugh said.

On Tuesday, the New Hanover County Board of Education approved a budget request. The school system will ask the county for around $83,000,000. That’s $5.8 million more than the current budget. All in order to increase security in schools. It’s a move some parents are happy about.

“It’s really hard to argue for funding towards schools for anything these days. You know, short funded as schools are. If the county is looking to fund the schools for security reasons, I would fully support it,” parent Ryan Andresen said.

New Hanover County Commissioner Woody White says the commissioners worked closely with the Board of Education on this budget. He believes everything must be done to guarantee safety in the area.

“We’ve seen what happens and we’ve seen that mentally ill people will do horrible things and we have to be prepared for that, now more than ever. And so, it’s not an option for schools not to be safe,” White said.

Once the budget is approved, it will allow for more school resource officers and more mental health professionals.

The increase to the budget has a big focus on safety but will also focus on new technology and bringing more learning opportunities to kids.