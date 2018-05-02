Crews investigates fire at home for sale on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a massive fire on Bald Head Island early this morning.

The fire happened in a 5 bedroom home at 3 Thistle Ridge.

According to the Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety, the fire was reported around 3:10 a.m.

When the initial fire call went out, Bald Head Village Public Safety Department responded. Realizing the enormity of the house fire, both the U.S. Coast Guard and Bald Head Limited Transportation brought firefighters by boat from the Oak Island Fire Department and Southport Fire Department to assist in putting out the fire.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The structure is considered a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

According to a realty website, the 3,400 square-ft home was valued at more than $2.5 million.