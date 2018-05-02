Daycare blames toddler after 1-year-old apparently beaten

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) — As a 1-year-old in Indiana recovers from injuries he received at daycare, his mother says the incident is both “negligence” and “child abuse,” no matter who hurt the boy.

Mother Tiffany Griffin rushed to Indianapolis’ Kiddie Garden daycare Monday afternoon after a worker called and said her son, Jesse Harris IV, had a swollen face.

When Griffin arrived, she found the 1-year-old badly swollen and cut. She called for police and an ambulance.

The daycare owner said a 2-year-old girl caused the injuries.

“It shouldn’t have happened if it was a 2-year-old. It shouldn’t have happened if it was an adult,” Griffin said. “It shouldn’t have happened if it was a 2-year-old under the care of an adult.”

“My son has been crying. He hasn’t had no sleep. He’s very uncomfortable, and hopefully, we can get him comfortable and back to his good health and back to being the happy baby that he is,” Griffin said.

No one answered the door at the daycare Tuesday and the owner declined an on-camera interview. She said over the phone that a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and saw Jesse hurt.

The owner said that worker called the parents, police and daycare management.

“It was negligence any way it goes. It was child abuse any way it goes. If it was me or (Jesse’s dad), we would be arrested,” Griffin said. “I think it should be fully investigated and they should do something about it.”

Kiddie Garden’s owner said she is cooperating with police.

The daycare released a statement saying, in part, “We are deeply saddened by what took place,” and “our hearts go out to Jesse and his family.”

Griffin said her son is strong and she’s praying for his recovery.

“Because that’s all I could do, but be a great mother to him and make sure we support him,” Griffin said. “Make sure he gets all the service and care that he needs.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is not releasing the police report.

Online records for the Kiddie Garden on Kinnear show the daycare had no complaints and no enforcements after an October 2017 inspection.