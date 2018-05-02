Festival of Flowers: Event benefits Lower Cape Fear Hospice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Next week you can have an afternoon of flowers, gardening, food and fun plus help out Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

The event is called the Festival of Flowers. WWAY’s Randy Aldridge spoke with Anne Hewett, the Lower Cape Fear Hospice development manager, and John Dowless from Strand Termite and Pest Control, the event’s presenting sponsor, about what you can expect.

It’s happening May 9 at 4 p.m. at 101 Stone Chimney Rd NE, Supply.

