Gov. Cooper seeks $60M in new job training money

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper wants North Carolina college students at risk of dropping out because of financial emergencies get a fiscal boost to complete their degree.

Cooper unveiled the idea Wednesday while discussing the workforce training initiatives he’ll put in his proposed budget adjustments for the legislature to consider when it reconvenes this month. He wants $60 million for three facets of the “NC Job Ready Fund.”

Cooper’s office says $20 million for “Finish Line Grants” would provide up to $1,000 per semester for community college, University of North Carolina system or private college students close to graduating but in need.

He wants $30 million in financial aid to provide free training for students in high-demand fields. And $10 million would create a competitive grant program for employers seeking workplace training.

