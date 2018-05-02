Local Fire Commission recommends cutting funds while raising fire fees

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Who is going to answer the call when a fire rips through your home? That is a question some are asking after a recent recommendation to cut funding for fire departments in Brunswick County.

The Bolivia Fire Department met with local leaders and the Brunswick County’s Fire Commission Wednesday night to discuss what is next budget wise.

While the Fire Commission recommends cutting supplemental funds, they want to increase fire fees which would help balance things out. However, not everyone thinks it is a good move.

“Volunteers are hard to come by,” Bolivia Fire Chief, Marcus Crisco said.

Responding to calls, serving the community, and saving lives are just a few things the Bolivia Fire Department does for the area, but their resources are burning out.

“At the end of the night our budget went from $300,000 to the first of July, to $277,000,” Crisco said.

Brunswick County created the Fire Commission to give county commissioners recommendations on emergency services and fire protection costs.

“The conclusion was that the Bolivia fire district needed to raise their fire fees by 30 percent to be able to meet their budget,” Brunswick County Emergency Services Director, Brian Watts said.

“The reason why we’re having to raise that is due to the $86,000 that the county has cut out of the Bolivia fire fee money,” Crisco said.

While cuts are being made, the increase in fire fees is meant to help out.

“A fire fee is not a tax. It is a fee that is based on square footage of a building to be able to provide fire protection,” Watts said.

However, Chief Crisco said that is not enough. Crisco said he has already made cuts on employees, insurance, and the station’s spending.

“Lack of building in Bolivia,” Crisco said. “That is one of the reasons why we’re having to raise our fire fee.”

While the department is safe for now, they are worried they will have to merge with other stations in the future to keep afloat or the county could take over.

A rumor that was quickly shut down at the meeting tonight by local leaders.

“That the county is looking at taking over fire services. I will tell you that that is not true,” Watts said.

Ultimately the final decision comes down to the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. The board will hear the Fire Commission’s recommendations and make a decision for the entire county Thursday, May 10.