RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.

The schools jointly announced the series Wednesday. The Tigers will visit Raleigh on Dec. 19, and Auburn will host the Wolfpack in 2019-20.

- Advertisement -

Both teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season, with N.C. State finishing 21-12 and Auburn going 26-8.