PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County has had the same sheriff since 2002, but that will soon change.

One voter even said this year’s election is the talk of the town. This year there are seven republicans and one democrat with hopes of becoming the next Pender County Sheriff.

The high number of candidates is something the county has not seen in many years.

Sheriff Carson Smith is not running for re-election, instead he is seeking the state house seat left open by Chris Millis. The sheriff’s position pays a little more than $100,000 a year.

One voter said he already cast his ballot. He likes that there is a lot of choices, but that can make it difficult for those running. He said that Smith has been the sheriff since he has lived there, but hopes the next one is relatable.

“Someone that is going to bring the community closer. There is a little bit of crime here in Hampstead. It would be nice to have a sheriff that follows up on things, that is basically just one of us that can see from not just being a sheriff, but what they can do to make us as a community better,” voter Brady Greathouse said.

Greathouse said he is excited to see who is going to be next. Greathouse works right next door to one of the voting locations and has heard a lot of people talking about who it will be. Early voting ends Saturday.