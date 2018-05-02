Seahawks Men’s Golf heading to Texas for NCAA Regional

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCWSports.com) – UNCW, the reigning Colonial Athletic Association champion, will head to Bryan, Texas, to compete in the NCAA Men’s Golf Bryan Regional on May 14-16, at the Traditions Club.

“This is an exciting day for the program,” said UNCW Interim Head Coach Daniel Bowden . “The team has been a resilient bunch, working hard to position themselves to win a tournament every time out. We have some strong senior experience and exciting younger players in the lineup. We’re looking forward to competing in the Regional.”

The Seahawks, who are the 11-seed in the regional, are making their eighth appearance as a team in the NCAA Regionals, last competing in 2013 at the Fayetteville Regional in Fayetteville, Ark. Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge , however, are making their third consecutive appearances in the Regionals. Both competed as individuals in 2016 and 2017 in the Franklin and College Grove Regionals, respectively.

“Patrick and Thomas were huge coming down the stretch,” said Bowden. “They led the team in the tough moments and they can share their experience of playing in a regional the last two years. They have a good idea of what to expect.”

Joining the Seahawks in College Station are top-seeded and host Texas A&M, Baylor, Clemson, Kentucky, UCLA, Ole Miss, South Carolina, San Francisco, Georgia, Mississippi State, Big Sky Conference champion Northern Colorado and Missouri Valley Conference champion Bradley.

Tee times and pairing will be announced at a later date.