Seahawks Men’s Tennis earns five CAA player honors, Coach of the Year

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – Five players from UNCW’s two-time Colonial Athletic Association men’s tennis champions collected All-CAA honors and veteran skipper Mait DuBois was named the loop’s top coach as the CAA handed out its post-season honors early Wednesday.

Junior August Savarino (Mar del Plata, Argentina) and senior Andres Torres (Armenia, Colombia) each picked up First-Team All-CAA honors in singles. Sophomore Ignasi de Rueda (Barcelona, Spain) earned Second-Team accolades.

- Advertisement -

Savarino went 14-6 at the No. 2 and No. 3 positions this spring for the Seahawks as the team reeled off a 78-43 (.645) record in singles play. Torres played at the top of the lineup in every match and finished at 9-11. De Rueda switched off with Savarino at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots and fashioned a 17-4 mark.

In doubles, de Rueda and Raphael Calzi (Mondercange, Luxemburg) were voted First-Team All-CAA after posting an 11-7 record at the top position.

DuBois, meanwhile, was selected CAA Coach-of-the-Year for the second straight year and sixth time overall after leading the Seahawks to a 19-4 record and back-to-back CAA crowns. He previously earned the honor in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The young Seahawks will face Tennessee (20-8) on Saturday, May 12, at 9 a.m. in the NCAA Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. It marks the team’s seventh trip to the NCAA Tournament and sixth appearance in the last eight years.