TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The weather is going to be great to be outside Saturday but if you plan on putting your boat in the water at a public boat ramp in Surf City, you need to make other arrangements.

Surf City Police Department says the Soundside Park Public Boat Ramp will be closed all day Saturday, May 5.

The Topsail Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Scallywags Pirate Event.