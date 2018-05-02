UNC Chancellor recommends revoking degree awarded to Bill Cosby

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The chancellor of North Carolina’s flagship public university is suggesting that its trustees revoke the honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 2003.

Local news outlets report Chancellor Carol Folt of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made the recommendation in a statement Wednesday. She said it’s the first known instance of the school acting to revoke an honorary degree.

Folt wrote in her statement that Cosby’s acts “were so counter to our campus values that this prestigious honor is no longer appropriate.” She said trustees are reviewing a recommendation to revoke the degree and will vote on it during their regular meeting later this month.

A Pennsylvania jury convicted Cosby last month of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

