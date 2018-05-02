VIDEO CONTEST: Capture and share your favorite parts of Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown Incorporated is hosting a video contest and they want people of all ages and walks of life to enter.

Why? They want to highlight anything and everything downtown.

People interested must submit a short video showcasing something unique about downtown.

There are three different categories: Pro, Hobbyists, and Kids.

Each with their own cash prize up to $2,000.

They also encourage people to shoot on their smartphone and use simple editing software.

WDI thinks this is the perfect way to engage the community.

“At the end of the day when you engage the community in a better way like this,” WDI President Ed Wolverton said. “People take more possession of what they’re doing and they’re going to bring to light maybe some things that might not come up at- sitting around a board room table or sitting around with your buddies at night.”

May 31 is the deadline for the video contest. The length of any video submission must be between 30 and 100 seconds.

You can drop off a thumb drive at WDI’s office or you can send it through Dropbox but you must contact WDI to do that.